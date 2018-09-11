InMed Pharmaceuticals announces NSERC grant to the University of British Columbia in support of collaborative R&D work

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:IMLFF) announces that the Company's research partner, University of British Columbia, has been approved to receive a grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) for their collaborative efforts with InMed in the biosynthesis of cannabinoids.

Under the terms of the grant, the NSERC has committed funding of C$136,000 towards the Collaboration over the course of three years.

The Collaboration, entitled 'Microbial metabolic engineering for cannabinoid biosynthesis', targets development of a microbial-based cannabinoid expression system for the manufacture of individual cannabinoid drugs for treating diseases with high unmet medical needs.