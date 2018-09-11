ArcelorMittal -3% after raising offer for Essar Steel

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -3.4% pre-market after reportedly raising its offer for India's Essar Steel India to ~420B rupees ($5.78B), well above a reported earlier bid of 305B rupees.

MT also reportedly agreed to pay ~$1B to creditors of two steel companies in which it had held a minority stake and to another in which CEO Lakshmi Mittal owned a small holding.

MT is forming a joint venture with Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal to bid for Essar in competition with bids from Russian lender VTB and India's Vedanta Resources (VEDL, OTCPK:VDNRF).