Stifel lowers EA's upside, removes from Select List

Stifel reiterates its Buy rating on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) but cuts the price target from $159 to $140 (24% upside) and removes the company from its Select List.

Analyst Drew Crum cites EA cutting its FY19 net bookings guidance by $350M to $5.2B due to unfavorable foreign exchange, the delayed release of Battlefield V, and lower mobile expectations.

EA shares are down 0.3% premarket to $112.89.

