China auto sales fall for second straight month

Automobile sales in China fell 3.8% to 2.1M in August, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Economist say anxiety over China's economy and the impact of a trade war with the U.S. held back consumers. The sales drops were more pronounced in smaller cities amid government crackdowns on peer-to-peer lending.

Sales at the SAIC-GM joint venture fell 4% at 158,616 vehicles, while sales at SAIC-GM-Wuling dropped 6% to 145,515 vehicle. Ford sales decreased 36% during the month, while Honda and Mazda also saw double digits falloffs of 10% and 13%, respectively. Toyota was an outlier with a 23% sales pop on Lexus strength. Nissan managed a 4% increase during the month.

The Chinese auto market has now seen two straight months of ~4% sales drops.

Related automaker stocks: OTC:CQCAF, OTCPK:GWLLF, OTCPK:GWLLY, OTCPK:GELYF, OTCPK:GELYY, OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF, KNDI, OTCPK:DNFGY, OTCPK:DNFGF, OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:BMWYY, GM, OTCPK:GNZUF, OTCPK:GNZUY, TSLA, F, OTCPK:NSANY, TM, OTCPK:MZDAY, HMC.