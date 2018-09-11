Daiichi Sankyo's Quizartinib receives ODD in Japan for FLT3-mutated AML

Daiichi Sankyo Company (OTCPK:DSKYF) announces that quizartinib, an investigational FLT3 inhibitor, has been granted Orphan Drug designation (ODD) by the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Quizartinib is the first FLT3 inhibitor to prolong overall survival as an oral, single agent compared to chemotherapy in a randomized, phase 3 trial (QuANTUM-R) in patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD AML.
Additionally, quizartinib has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD AML and AML by the FDA.
Quizartinib also has received ODD by both the FDA and the EMA for the treatment of AML.
