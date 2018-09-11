Tetra Bio-Pharma accelerates its European drug registration activities

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) is accelerating the submission of a pre-marketing application for the registration of its cannabis drugs PPP001 and PPP005 under Directive 2001/83/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council.

This directive provides Tetra Bio-Pharma with the legal and regulatory framework needed to submit its pre-marketing application for its cannabis drugs.

According to Dr. Guy Chamberland, Interim CEO and CSO, “the corporation has performed its own clinical trials and has sufficient quality and clinical trial data to initiate the application for the registration of PPP001 and PPP005 under the Directive 2001/83/EC. Tetra intends to pursue a Full Market Authorisation since it has a dossier supporting the medicinal product’s quality, safety, and efficacy.”