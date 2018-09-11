Tetra Tech wins $60M water resources engineering services contract

County of Los Angeles has awarded Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) a $60Mn, multiple-award engineering services contract to provide planning and technical support for their Water Resource Core Services Area projects, including flood hazard mitigation, water reuse and supply management, and drinking water well design.

“Tetra Tech is pleased to continue its support to the County of Los Angeles for comprehensive water infrastructure planning and design,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Our technical expertise in water management will support Los Angeles in diversifying and protecting its water resources for its millions of residents.”