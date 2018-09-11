SEC charges against billionaire Phillip Frost may be 'tip of the iceberg" - Barron's

Barron's reports that the SEC's stock fraud charges against billionaire biotech investor Phillip Frost and others may uncover more widespread stock manipulation schemes.

The SEC's complaint accuses Frost and certain associates, including penny stock promoter Barry Honig, of "pump-and-dump" promotion schemes to inflate the prices of three tiny companies, believed to be Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP), MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB:MGTI) and MabVax Therapeutics (OTCPK:MBVX).

Last year, OPKO and Frost were sued by a former CoCrystal patent attorney accusing Frost of using CoCrystal and other companies in "pump-and-dump" schemes. A federal magistrate has recommended that a motion to dismiss submitted by the defendants be granted, citing the lack of jurisdiction in Minnesota where the lawsuit was filed.

Mr. Honig has a long history in the penny stock sphere. He, along with Frost and Michael Brauser, is connected to PolarityTE (NASDAQ:COOL), Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) and ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC), although none have been accused of wrongdoing in connection with these stocks. PolarityTE Chief Investment Officer John Stetson, one of the defendants in the SEC case, was recently let go.

Mr. Brauser recently resigned as Chairman of software developer Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT), countering that he intended to "defend himself vigorously" against the SEC's "baseless" charges.

Honig and Brauser earned a windfall in Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) which jumped 10-fold amidst the blockchain frenzy in late 2017. CEO John O'Rourke, another defendant in the SEC case, resigned over the weekend.

Previously: SEC charges Frost and Honig with stock promotion schemes; OPKO down 18% (Sept. 7)