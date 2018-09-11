Overstock.com CEO sells shares

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is lower in premarket action after CEO Patrick Byrne discloses that he sold about 10% of his holdings in order to reinvest a bulk of it in two co-investments with Overstock and Medici Ventures.

Byrne statement:"I feel very encouraged by the speed of improvements in our retail business (which also makes me comfortable taking this moment to sell). I also think the Medici Ventures business model is playing out beautifully, and we are getting to park your capital in some of the most exciting blockchain innovations in the world, coupled with the tech and corporate support that is making Medici Ventures a sought-after capital partner."

SEC Form 4