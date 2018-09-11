Exxon preparing £500M upgrade to U.K.’s largest oil refinery

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is preparing to spend more than £500M upgrading the Fawley oil refinery, largest in the U.K., marking XOM's biggest investment in the U.K. sector in nearly 30 years.

Under the proposal, Fawley would add major new oil processing units, allowing the plant to produce higher volumes of high-quality diesel.

While the plan awaits final approval from local authorities and XOM's board, work already has started on clearing the site for the planned units, which will sit within the existing 270K bbl/day refinery.

According to Financial Times, the project is believed to have the backing of CEO Darren Woods, who worked at the Fawley refinery early in his career and has made investing in its northwest European refineries a priority.