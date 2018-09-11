Pfizer's Bavencio + Inlyta shows treatment benefit in late-stage kidney cancer study

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and alliance partner Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF)(OTCPK:MKGAY) announce positive preliminary results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, JAVELIN Renal 101, evaluating the combination of BAVENCIO (avelumab) and INLYTA (axitinib) in patients with advanced renal cell carninoma (RCC).

An interim analysis by the independent Data Monitoring Committee confirmed that patients treated with the combination experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to SUTENT (sunitinib malate).

The study will continue as planned for the other primary endpoint of overall survival.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference. A U.S. marketing application will be made based on the interim results.