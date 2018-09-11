MRD negativity data added to label of AbbVie's Venclexta

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces that the FDA has expanded the label for VENCLEXTA (venetoclax tablets), in combination with rituximab, to include information about patients with previously-treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) who achieved minimal residual disease (MRD)-negativity in the Phase 3 MURANO trial.

MRD-negativity occurs when less than one CLL cell per 10,000 lymphocytes can be detected in the blood or bone marrow using sensitive analytical methods. 53% of patients treated with the VENCLEXTA and rituximab combination achieved MRD-negativity after approx. nine months on therapy (three months after the last dose of rituximab), while 12% treated with the standard chemoimmunotherapy regimen of bendamustine plus rituximab achieved MRD-negativity.

VENCLEXTA plus rituximab is the first chemotherapy-free combination for previously-treated CLL that allows patients the ability to stop treatment after approximately two years.