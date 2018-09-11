MGM Resorts partners with new football league

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) says it entered into a three-year sponsorship agreement with new professional football league The Alliance of American Football.

MGM Resorts will be the official sports betting sponsor of The Alliance and the league's exclusive gaming partner.

MGM Resorts says the investment represents its forward-looking view on the combination of live sports, real-time second-generation stats and fan engagement.

The Alliance is due to start up in February.

"We look forward to expanding our customer base into this exciting new league and sports betting opportunity," says MGM CEO Jim Murren.

Source: Press Release