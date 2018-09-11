Stocks edge lower as trade tensions weigh

Stocks open slightly lower with trade tensions again in focus following reports that China will ask the World Trade Organization for authorization to impose sanctions on the U.S.; Dow -0.2% , S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

European bourses are lower, with Germany's DAX -0.6% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.5% and France's CAC -0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +1.3% but China's Shanghai Composite finished -0.2% .

In the U.S., most of the S&P's industry sectors are lower, with materials ( -0.8% ) at the back of the pack and the financials ( -0.5% ) and industrials ( -0.6% ) groups relatively weak; the top-weighted tech sector currently -0.1% .

U.S. Treasury prices are lower, sending yields higher across the curve, with the 10-year and two-year yields both 2 bps higher at 2.96% and 2.73%, respectively.

WTI crude oil futures +0.1% at $67.65/bbl, trying to end a five-session losing streak.

Still ahead: job openings and labor turnover survey, wholesale inventories