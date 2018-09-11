Morgan Stanley on chocolate

Morgan Stanley forecasts 2% global growth for the chocolate market as indulgence remains a core consumer need.

MS overview: "We think an increase in innovation, promotional/marketing spend (helped by lower cocoa prices), cleaner ingredients and better quality,as the chocolate manufacturers have adjusted their products to be more in line with the clean snacking trend, is helping to resuscitate US chocolate confectionery growth."

The investment firm initiates coverage on Lindt (OTCPK:LDSVF) at Overweight on its view that the company will be the relative winner in the chocolate space. The analyst team notes Hershey (NYSE:HSY) has a dominant position in the U.S. mass market, but faces risk due to a lack of presence in the premium segment and emerging markets. Barry Callebaut (OTC:BRRLY, OTCPK:BYCBF) is initiated with an Underweight rating.