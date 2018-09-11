More on Ashtead Group Q1 results

Ashtead Group (OTCPK:ASHTF) reports Q1 revenue growth of 19.3% Y/Y to £1.05B of which Sunbelt US was £877.4M (+17% Y/Y); A-Plant of £125.6M (+5.7% Y/Y) & Sunbelt Canada £44.4M (+286.1% Y/Y).

Rental revenue for Q1 was £961M (+19% Y/Y), this growth was driven by increased fleet on rent, with yield also positive Y/Y.

Q1 EBITDA margin: Sunbelt US decreased 70 bps to 50.6%; A-Plant increased 20 bps to 37.8%; Sunbelt Canada declined 1,090 bps to 36.8% & total EBITDA declined 90 bps to 48.1%.

Capex was £465M gross and £415M net of disposal proceeds, reflecting this investment, the Group’s rental fleet at cost was £7.3B. Average fleet age is now 32 months.

Sunbelt US’s pre-tax return on investment increased 200 bps to 24%, where as in UK it declined 200 bps to 11%, for Canada increased 500 bps to 12% & the group as a whole was 18%.

For Q1, £465M of capital was invested in the business; £51M of free cash flow was generated.

Number of rental stores: Sunbelt US of 686; A-Plant 193; Sunbelt Canada 61.

Cash and equivalents of 10.1M & Net debt to EBITDA was 1.6 times.

