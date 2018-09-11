Post-earnings rally for Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores (CASY +11.4% ) breaks higher after posting same-store sales growth of 3.2% with an average margin of 32.4% for the grocery business.

Prepared food and fountain same-store sales for the quarter were up 1.7% with an average margin of 62.0%.

Analysts think Casey's value creation plan is gaining traction with investors.

Casey's raced to a multi-year high of $130.26 earlier in the session before falling back a bit.

