Match launches Tinder Top Picks globally, hits new high

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) hits new highs after launching the curated Top Picks feature for Tinder Gold subscribers worldwide.

Top Picks had a quiet launch last week in the U.S. and UK after a test period in several countries including Germany, Brazil, France, and Canada.

The Top Picks feature suggests potential matches based on profile information like education, hobbies, and interests. Picks will refresh daily, or users can pay to receive more “packs” of picks in increments of 10.