Plantronics provides long term financial targets as a result of Polycon acquisition; shares up ~3%

Plantronics (PLT +3% ) says that the addition of Polycom expands its total addressable market from $1.4B in 2017 to $7B in 2022, hence updates long-term financial targets, reflecting improved operating margins post the acquisition

Revenue growth of 5 - 8% Y/Y; Gross margin of 52 - 54% (+200bps over Plantronics stand-alone target of 50 - 52%); Operating margin of 21 - 24% (+100bps over the prior Plantronics stand-alone target of 20 - 23%)

Synergy targets: $85M run-rate annualized cost synergies within year one, exceeds previous target of $75M, and $105M within two years.

Reiterated Q2 FY19 guidance with sales of $500M-$530M; adjusted operating income of ~$74M-$86M, and adjusted EPS of $1.00-$1.25.