Optical Cable down 2% post Q3 results

Optical Cable (OCC -2.4% ) reported Q3 revenue growth of 40.7% Y/Y to $23.12M due to increased net sales in its specialty markets.

Q3 Gross profit increased by 32.4% Y/Y to $7M and margin declined by 190 bps to 30.4%, due to changes in fiber optic cable product mix.

Q3 operating margin recovered by 387 bps to 2.9%

SG&A expenses were $6.4M an increase of 17.4% Y/Y and margin was 27.6% down by 540 bps.

"Our positive third quarter results reflect the continued momentum of our growth strategies and again demonstrate OCC's strong operating leverage at higher sales levels. Our sales order backlog/forward load at the end of the third quarter was $8.6 million, which we believe will contribute to a strong finish to the fiscal year”, commented, Neil Wilkin, President and CEO.

