Tullow-operated Guyana prospect contains large oil resource, partner says

A prospect operated by Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) offshore Guyana contains ~2.9B barrels of oil and gas equivalent, according to its partner Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas (OTC:ECAOF), as the two companies prepare to drill in the Orinduik block.

Orinduik borders the Hammerhead-1 area where Exxon Movil recently announced its ninth discovery off Guyana, and Eco says data gathered at the block "bears great similarities to the Hammerhead discovery and shares many of the same channel characteristics."

Tullow, which plans to begin drilling in the block in Q3 2019, owns 60% of Orinduik and Eco Atlantic holds 40%; Total has an option to buy 25% from Eco for $12.5M.