Casey's General Stores up 8.2% post Q1 results

Casey's General Stores (CASY +8.6% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 23.9% Y/Y to $2.59B.

Segment revenue: For Fuel total gallons sold were up 6.5% Y/Y to 601.8M gallons; Grocery & other merchandise increased 7.9% Y/Y to $644.8M & Prepared Food & Fountain increased 7.3% Y/Y to $281M.

Same-store Sales: Fuel up 0.5%; Grocery & Other Merchandise up 3.2% & Prepared Food and Fountain up 1.7%.

Average Margin: Fuel 20.5 cents per gallon; Grocery & Other Merchandise of 32.4%; Prepared Food and Fountain of 62%.

Total operating expenses increased 11.9% Y/Y to $359.4M.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share payable November 15, 2018.

The Company repurchased the initial $300M repurchase program authorized in March 2017, repurchasing ~352,592 shares.

2019 Outlook: Same-store Sales: Fuel (Gallons and CPG) 1.5-3.0%; Grocery and Other Merchandise 1.5-3.0%; Prepared Food and Fountain 1.5-3.5%. Average Margin: Fuel (Gallons and CPG) 18.5–20.5%; Grocery and Other Merchandise 31.5- 32.5%; Prepared Food and Fountain 60-62%. Operating Expenses of 8.5-10.5%, New Store Construction of 60 stores, Acquisitions 20+ stores.

