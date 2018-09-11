Twilio acquires Ytica

Twilio (TWLO +1.5% ) aquires Ytica. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Ytica , a longtime Twilio partner provides highly customizable contact center reporting, speech analytics and workforce optimization software to enhance agent performance in the contact center and provides businesses a unified view of the way they engage with their customers.

Twilio is not updating its guidance for the full year ending Dec. 31, 2018, which it provided on Aug. 6, 2018.

The proposed acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Twilio's results of operations for the full year ending Dec. 31, 2018.