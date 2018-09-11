Prescription drug middlemen behind cost increases - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports that pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are largely responsible for the ever-increasing costs of prescription medicines, particularly generics, to the bane of pharmacies who have to settle for skimpy reimbursements.

A Bloomberg analysis of pharmacy and middleman markups in Medicaid plans across the country found big spreads on a wide range of drugs as well as evidence that the spreads are widening. For 90 of the best-selling generic drugs, Medicaid plans paid $4.2B last year, including $1.3B to PBMs and pharmacies. The biggest markups were more likely for newer generic medicines.

The spread on generic versions of Novartis' leukemia med Gleevec have grown from $482 in mid-2016 to $3,342 in late 2017. The market price for antipsychotic med aripiprazole was about $20/month last year, but many state plans, including TX, AZ, NY and OH, were paying more than $140/month. The spread grew from $49 in late 2015 to $142 in late 2017. In Indiana, the spread for hepatitis B med entecavir rose from $122 in mid-2015 to $709 in late 2017.

Ohio ordered managed care plans to terminate spread pricing contracts for 2019. West Virginia cut out PBMs and is running the Medicaid managed-care program itself, saving ~$30M/year.

Independent pharmacies accuse PBMs of taking the lion's share of the spread, a claim disputed by the PBMs. A lobbying group for the latter says the criticism is driven by pharmacists who are greedy for more money. 400 independent pharmacies sued UnitedHealth Group's (UNH +0.2% ) PBM unit OptumRx last year over the issue.

An Express Scripts (ESRX -0.8% ) spokesperson says spread pricing is still the preferred method for clients citing "predictability" for plan sponsors.

40% of CVS Health's (CVS -0.4% ) operating income derives from its PBM business.