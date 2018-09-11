Edison seeks $582M for improvements to help reduce wildfires

Southern California Edison (EIX +0.8% ) proposes a $582M grid safety and resiliency program to reduce the wildfire risk from electric power lines, in a series of measures that likely would mean higher bills for ratepayers.

SoCal Edison says the program would replace nearly 600 miles of overhead power lines in high fire risk areas with insulated wire by the end of 2020, as well as strengthen power poles and use better technology to determine when winds put the power grid at risk.

Officials say ratepayers would see their bills increase by $0.81-$1.20/month, far less than if EIX is found liable for a catastrophic fire such as those that hit Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties last October.

“In the state of the ‘new normal,’ there’s this tremendous urgency to act quickly.," says EIX's Bill Chiu. "Eight of the 20 most destructive fires in California happened since 2015... Even though wildfires start for many reasons, utility power lines is almost 10%."