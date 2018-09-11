CBL Properties closes 10-Year loan secured by The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL) closed on a $75M, 10-year non-recourse loan bearing the interest rate of 5.103%, secured by The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso in El Paso, TX.

The proceeds from the loan were used to retire a $6.5M loan secured by the second phase of the property which was scheduled to mature, while CBL’s share of net proceeds of $65M were utilized to reduce outstanding balances on the Company’s unsecured lines of credit.

CBL owns The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso in a 75/25 joint venture with Horizon Group Properties. CBL received a higher proportion of the net proceeds as a result of a short-term loan CBL made to the partnership in September 2017, which was used to retire the $61.6 million loan secured by phase I of the center and carrying an interest rate of 7.06%.

Press Release