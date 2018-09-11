More on Vectura Group H1 results

Vectura Group (OTCPK:VEGPF -1.5% ) reports H1 revenue growth of 1.4% Y/Y to £79.9M of which Inhaled was £64.7M (+7.1% Y/Y) & Other (non-inhaled) of £15.2M (-17.4% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA increased 51.9% to £24.6M.

Total R&D spend has reduced by 19.4% Y/Y to £25.3M.

Operating loss has reduced by £11.1m, mainly driven by a decrease of £8.1m of amortization and lower R&D costs partially offset by exceptional items.

Cash and equivalents of £83.9M, reflecting completion of share buyback programme, capital investment and annual cash flow phasing.

The company announced £15M share buyback programme completed in Q1 2018 with cash outflow of £13.8m occurring in H1 2018.

