Falco announces C$10M secured loan with Osisko Gold Royalties

Falco Resources (OTCPK:FPRGF) announces the execution of a secured senior loan agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) pursuant to which Osisko has agreed to loan C$10M to Falco.

The loan has maturity date of December 31, 2018 and interest of 7% per annum, compounded quarterly. The loan will be used for the advancement of the Horne 5 Project and for general corporate purposes.

Corporate Update: The Silver Stream Transaction is subject to a right of first refusal (the "ROFR") in favor of Glencore Canada Corporation. Falco and Osisko are currently finalizing the terms of the Silver Stream Transaction and will submit them to Glencore to evaluate their exercise of the ROFR.