Boeing 737 deliveries bounce to 48 in August from 29 in July

Boeing (BA +1.2% ) reports it delivered 48 of its 737 single-aisle aircraft in August, compared with 50 of the planes delivered in August 2017 and the mere 29 delivered this July.

Total deliveries fell to 64 in August, from 66 units a year earlier and 39 units in July.

Deliveries have been delayed as unfinished aircraft pile up at the company's Renton, Wash., plant as a result of production bottlenecks at its suppliers.

