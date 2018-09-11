Rosenblatt raises AMD target to 34% upside on Nvidia competition

Rosenblatt raises its AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) price target from $30 to $40, a 34% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Hans Mosesmann: "AMD's move over the past several quarters and going forward reminds us of the setup we witnessed with Nvidia (NVDA +0.2% ) nearly 3-years ago when that company transformed from a PC graphics play to a compute powerhouse."

Mosesmann notes that, until now, AMD had not meaningfully entered AI training and inference tech. AMD’s 7nm Radeon GPU is coming six to 12 months ahead of Nvidia’s 7nm product.

The analyst thinks AMD’s new server chips and GPUs will generate gross profit margins of over 65%.