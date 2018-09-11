Hunt Companies Finance Trust announces CFO retirement, names interim

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) announces that David Oston, stepped down from his role of as CFO and Treasurer on September 6, 2018.

Mr. Oston has agreed to assist in the orderly transition of his CFO responsibilities and will continue to serve the Company in the role of EVP and Secretary and as a member of the board.

James A. Briggs, currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer has been named as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis.

Press Release