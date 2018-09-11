More on Perma-Pipe International Q2 results

  • Perma-Pipe International (PPIH -0.2%) reported Q2 sales growth of 20.4% Y/Y to $32.33M due to increased sales in Canada, the Middle East and India.
  • Q2 Gross margin improved by 684 bps to 18.23% and operating margin recovered by 984 bps to 2%.
  • G&A expenses decrease by 2% Y/Y to $3.92M and selling expenses were $1.32M (-1% Y/Y).
  • Company has a backlog of $65.1M as of July 31, 2018.
  • Cash, and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $6.35M compared to $9.44M a year ago. Debt totaled $17.2M as on July 31, 2018.
  • Cash used in operating activities during the first six months of 2018 was $3.5M, compared to $2.8M a year ago.
