Transco's FERC project schedule slips, faces headwinds in state reviews

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has pushed back the timeline for completing its environmental review of Williams' (WMB, WPZ) Transco Northeast Supply Enhancement Project to Jan. 25, 2019, from Sep. 17.

The revised schedule adds to the federal review timeline for a protect that would allow for as much as 400M cf/day of incremental supply into New York markets.

Transco says it does not expect the FERC delay to affect the project's Q4 2020 in-service date.

The project is seen as facing headwinds in state reviews in New Jersey and New York, where opposition to natural gas has played into the Democratic primary set for Thursday.