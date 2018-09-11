Business as usual at SpaceX

SpaceX (SPACE) COO Gwynne Shotwell says Elon Musk is as lucid and capable as ever, per Bloomberg.

There's been some concerns in the investor community on whether or not the recent antics of Elon Musk would impact the company, which has a valuation that ranks third behind Uber and Airbnb of all U.S. VC-backed startups in the U.S.

SpaceX is coming off a successful launch and return of the Falcon 9 rocket yesterday to deploy the Telstar Vantage satellite.

Next up for SpaceX is the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket in early October with a payload for the Argentina space agency.