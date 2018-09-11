BP to supply fuel to Mexico through planned Baja California terminal

BP (BP +1.4% ) signs an agreement with Sempra Energy's (SRE -1.1% ) iEnova Mexican subsidiary to supply fuel into Mexico's west coast market.

The deal will provide up to 500K barrels of fuel storage capacity in a terminal in Baja California to supply BP's Mexican network of 54 gas stations, planned to expand to 1,500 stations by 2021; the space BP will lease is half of the initial capacity of the terminal, with Chevron (CVX +0.8% ) leasing the other half.

The agreement also gives BP the option to purchase a 25% stake in the terminal once it is completed.