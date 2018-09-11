Stifel adds Activision Blizzard to Select List, raises Take-Two's target

Stifel adds Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to its Select List while maintaining a Buy rating and $82 price target, a 10% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Drew Crum cites solid holiday expectations, anticipation ahead of potential catalyst BlizzCon, and further news and momentum for the Overwatch League.

The firm also maintains a Buy rating on Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) and raises its target from $137 to $144, a nearly 12% upside to yesterday’s close. (Source: StreetAccount).

ATVI shares are up 6.3% to $78.92. TTWO shares are up 3.7% to $133.96.

