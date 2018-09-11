Great Elm Capital acquires Valley Healthcare and Northwest Medical for $63.6M

Great Elm Capital (GEC +7.5% ) announced that it has partnered with the management team of Valley Healthcare Group to acquire and combine VHG and Northwest Medical to create a leading regional provider of sleep and respiratory-focused durable medical equipment and services.

The transaction purchase price of $63.6M was funded using $19.7M of cash and remainder using $31.3M of secured debt, $5.3M of qualified preferred stock and $7.3M of equity rollover from Ron and Pam Evans and Corbel Capital Partners.

For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2018, the combined companies generated $47.1M of revenue, net income of $3.4M and $12.9M of Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, including estimated cost synergies.