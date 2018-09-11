UK unemployment rate holds at 4.0%, wage inflation picks up

UK unemployment rate held steady to 4.0%, as expected in July, while wage inflation picked up.

The number of people in employment in the UK rose 3,000 in the three months to August, compared to the 27,000 expected.

The claimant count rose 8,700 in August from 10,200 in the three months to July, compared to the forecast an increase to 10,000.

Average earnings, excluding bonuses, rose by an annual 2.9% in the three months to July, above expectations for a 2.8% and faster than the 2.7% seen in the previous month.

Source: Investing.com

