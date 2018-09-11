Deutsche Bank: 85% of insured Prime members would buy drugs at Amazon

A Deutsche Bank survey of Amazon (AMZN +1.4% ) Prime members with health insurance showed that 85% would consider buying medication on the site.

Analyst Lloyd Walmsley thinks it’s a question of “when and where” rather than “if” Amazon enters the healthcare space “more forcefully.” But Walmsley does admit the full entry could take years.

The analyst mentions Amazon’s near-term ability to address a mail order pharmacy market worth about $22B thanks to the recent acquisition of online pharmacy PillPack, which will close later this year.

Deutsche Bank has a $2,300 price target on Amazon, an over 18% upside to yesterday’s close.

