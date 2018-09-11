VF Corp investor meeting preview

VF Corp (VFC -0.1% ) is on watch ahead of an analyst meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The company says the meeting will provide investors an overview of the Vans brand long-term growth strategy, including discussion on key innovation, product initiatives and 2023 financial growth targets.

It's also possible the implications of the VF split of the denim business from the apparel/footwear/work lifestyle business will be a topic. Vans is sticking with the Timberland, The North Face and Dickies brands after the separation.

Speakers at the analyst meeting include VF Chairman Steve Rendle, CEO Scott Roe, CFO Kevin Bailey and other members of the Vans brand’s senior management team.

The meeting is set for 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.