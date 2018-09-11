Malibu Boats investor day preview

Malibu Boats (MBUU +1% ) is scheduled to host an Investor Day event tomorrow from locations around the company's HQ in Loudon, Tennessee.

Malibu says the event will include management presentations that will provide an overview of strategy and growth opportunities, as well as a tour of the manufacturing facility and product demos.

Malibu execs will take the stage with shares up 40% over the last month, helped in part by sizzling FQ4 earnings and M&A buzz.

The webcast of the presentation begins at 8:00 a.m. ET.