North Carolina braces for 'days and days' of rain, flooding from hurricane

"We are planning for devastation," a FEMA official says as mid-Atlantic states brace for Hurricane Florence, which is getting bigger and better organized and expected to continue to strengthen for the next day or so ahead of anticipated landfall as a Category 4 storm on Friday.

The hurricane brings the threat of damaging winds, storm surge up to 15-20 ft., heavy rainfall and flooding, even in areas miles away from the center of the storm.

"This storm is a monster, [a] life-threatening, historic hurricane" says North Carolina Gov. Cooper. "The forecast shows Florence stalling over North Carolina, bringing days and days of rain."

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission says the area's nuclear power plants are preparing but that Duke Energy's (DUK -0.9% ) Brunswick and Harris plants in North Carolina were most likely to be affected and, if Florence turns north, Dominion's (D -0.5% ) Surry plant in Virginia.

Insurers Allstate (ALL +0.1% ), Travelers (TRV -0.1% ) and Progressive (PGR +0.2% ) are heavily exposed to states such as Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia, according to Buckingham Research.

Shares of generator maker Generac (GNRC +1.5% ) have surged this week to their highest price since April 2014.

Earlier: Hurricane Florence anxiety sends HD, LOW amd LL higher (Sep. 11)