AAR -6% after SunTrust downgrades on tight labor conditions in MRO unit

AAR Corp. (AIR -5.8% ) sinks after SunTrust downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $47 price target, trimmed from $50, citing tight labor conditions in AAR's maintenance, repair and overhaul business as well as the delays associated with new 737MAX and A320NEO production, which combine to create a weaker than normal Q1 environment for the company.

SunTrust's Michael Ciarmoli maintains a bullish view on the aero aftermarket with an opportunity for AAR to exploit its position while reaping benefits from its INL Global Aviation Support Services contract, but he also thinks the company's near-term growth will come under pressure from the MRO unit.