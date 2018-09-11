If Elon Musk left

Evaluating Tesla (TSLA -2.9% ) with Elon Musk out of the picture either temporarily or in a reduced capacity is being discussed more and more in the investment community.

Even CNBC's Jim Cramer didn't shy away from the topic today. "I think the board puts him on medical leave," he told his audience. "That's not a sin. It could be a good thing," he added.

Citron short-seller Andrew Left is the latest to call for Tesla to hire a chief operating officer to peel away duties from Musk. Despite being involved in a lawsuit with Tesla, Left sees Musk helping Tesla in a visionary capacity, instead of managing the Model 3 ramp. Several Wall Street analysts and former GM Vice Chairman Bob Lutz are already on record saying the hiring of a COO by the EV automaker could spark a rally.

Nomura definitely thinks the Musk factor is a drag on Tesla's share price, instead of accounting for the hefty premium it once did. "The issue though is the erratic behavior of C.E.O. Elon Musk. During the second quarter, the switch seemingly flipped. . . . We are worried that this behavior is tainting the Tesla brand, which in terms of value is most important," notes analyst Romit Shah.

Count on Vanity Fair's Maya Kosoff to sum it up nicely: "Are Tesla investors simply betting on the company, or are they gambling on Elon Musk, the man? The answer, of course, depends on Musk himself. As long as he refuses to delegate responsibility, it would seem that a gamble on Tesla is very much a gamble on its C.E.O."

If nothing else there is a general consensus that Tesla's share price is more closely interwoven with how investors feel about the company's CEO than your typical stock. How much up or down, though?