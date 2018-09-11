Variety: Martin, Parsons emerge as external CBS CEO frontrunners

Two external candidates have emerged as top possibilities to replace Les Moonves as CEO of CBS, Variety reports: John Martin and Richard Parsons.

Martin is the former CEO of Turner Broadcasting who departed with AT&T's takeover of Time Warner, and Parsons is the AOL/Time Warner veteran just added to the CBS board. Martin met with Shari Redstone sometime in the past six weeks, according to the report.

Their names are reportedly in the mix along with potential internal candidates including acting CBS CEO Joe Ianniello and Showtime CEO David Nevins.

The search process is said to be highly formalized and will feature detailed presentations from internal candidates -- shades of the replacement of Philippe Dauman at Viacom, National Amusements' other major media company. Dauman was eventually replaced by Viacom's international-TV chief Bob Bakish, an internal candidate.

CBS shares are up 0.7% today.

