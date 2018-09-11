Baker Hughes, Tenaris among top oilfield services stocks, Stifel says

Oilfield services stocks have lagged behind the rest of the energy sector, hurt largely by the production bottleneck in the Permian Basin, but Stifel analyst Stephen Gengaro comes out in defense of the group, arguing that near-term concern is no reason to avoid the sector's best stocks.

Stifel starts coverage on more than 20 oilfield services stocks, saying that worries about the Permian aside, a number of companies look “very compelling.”

Gengaro expects “takeaway constraints in the Permian Basin to lead to a temporary pause in growth, not a material decline in activity," and expects the group to lead the way with growth accelerating in the other segments in H2 2019 and beyond.

His favorite stocks in the group for the near term are BHGE, TS, SOI, BOOM, OIS, NOV and CVEO.

Longer term, Gengaro thinks HAL, FRAC, LBRT, PUMP and TTI offer a compelling risk/reward for value-oriented investors who can wait out the negative Permian sentiment.

ETFs: OIH, XES, IEZ