What to expect during Apple's iPhone launch event

Apple’s (AAPL +2.4% ) fall launch event is happening tomorrow with the festivities kicking off at 1 PM Eastern. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s expected.

iPhones: Three models, two an update on the OLED-screened X and one lower-cost LCD model. Potential names are the iPhone Xs Max (OLED phablet with a 6.5-inch screen), iPhone Xs (5.8-inch OLED), and the Xr (6.1-inch LCD).

The Xs and Xs Max are expected to feature faster processors and updated cameras. All three models will have Face ID on the front and back.

Possible delay: Reliable supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is one of several voices predicting a limited or delayed launch for the iPhone Xr due to “quality issues of assembly and display.” The launch could happen in late September or early October.

BGR sources put the starting prices at $699 for the iPhone Xr, $799 for the Xs and $999 for the Xs Max.

Apple Watch: The Watch Series 4 will reportedly have slimmer bezels, higher resolution displays, ECG support, and all models will have a ceramic back, which could mean that all Series 4 devices will be LTE models

iPad: Apple is expected to unveil its third-gen iPad Pro with a larger screen, faster processor, FaceID, and a lack of a home button. Analyst Kuo expects the iPad to switch from the Lightning port to USB-C and ship with a new 18W USB-C charger.

MacBook: The event could launch a rumored budget MacBook to replace the current 12-inch model. The MacBook could feature Touch ID without the Touch Bar. Or the event could focus on just the iPhones and the Watch.

AirPods: We could get an update to the AirPods and the long-delayed AirPower charging mat.

Suppliers that could move on the event: (NYSE:LPL), (NASDAQ:LITE), (NASDAQ:FNSR), (NASDAQ:IIVI), (NASDAQ:SWKS), (NASDAQ:CRUS), (NASDAQ:AVGO), (NASDAQ:QRVO), (NASDAQ:QCOM), (NYSEARCA:SMH)

