Knife attack not enough - rough session for Brazil shares

The real had enjoyed the most modest of respites after the stabbing of right-winger Jair Bolsonaro - the thinking being that the attack would generate a sympathy-related rise in the polls.
Weekend polls show that's not happening, nor is market-favorite Geraldo Alckmin (who is barely in double-digits) on the rise. While Bolsonaro may get the most first-round votes, polls show he's likely to lose in a second-round match-up against just one left-winger.
The iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ -3.6%). Banks: Santander Brasil (BSBR -5.7%), Itau (ITUB -4.6%), Bradesco (BBD -4.8%). Vale (VALE -2.1%), Petrobas (PBR -4%), Embraer (ERJ -1.5%), Gol Linhas (GOL -6.5%), Saneamento Basico (SBS -2.9%).
