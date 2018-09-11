Knife attack not enough - rough session for Brazil shares

The real had enjoyed the most modest of respites after the stabbing of right-winger Jair Bolsonaro - the thinking being that the attack would generate a sympathy-related rise in the polls.

Weekend polls show that's not happening, nor is market-favorite Geraldo Alckmin (who is barely in double-digits) on the rise. While Bolsonaro may get the most first-round votes, polls show he's likely to lose in a second-round match-up against just one left-winger.