Petroteq Energy announces issuance of securities

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCPK:PQEFF -5.3% ) announced it will issue an aggregate of 426,429 common shares in satisfaction of $480,670 of indebtedness.

The shares will be issued upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and approval by the directors of the Company.

The net proceeds will be utilised for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working capital.

Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of US$1.01 per share expiring 24 months from the date of issuance.