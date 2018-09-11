Sensus Healthcare up 13%

Thinly traded micro cap Sensus Healthcare (SRTS +13.1% ) breaks out of a 12-week base on 70% higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 36K shares.

No particular news accounts for the action, but its updated investor presentation says its installed base of SRT-100s, used to treat skin cancer and keloids, is now more than 350, up ~75% since its June 2016 IPO. H1 sales were up 29%.

Growth initiatives include a salesforce expansion, a ramp-up in China and an expanded presence in the keloid market.

On the capital front, the company had $8.0M in cash and equivalents at the end of June while operations consumed $4.7M in H1.